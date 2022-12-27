Despite establishing a reputation as being an expert penalty saver, among his Sheffield United teammates and opponents alike, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham does not routinely practise them ahead of matches it has emerged.

Instead, speaking after watching the former Rangers player add another crucial block to his collection ahead of Thursday’s visit to Blackpool, United manager Paul Heckingbottom has explained that most of the work which last night prompted Coventry City’s Mark Robins to admit “we know how good he is” at dead ball situations takes place in the classroom rather than on the training pitch.

“We don’t designate specific time to that during our sessions or at the end of them,” Heckingbottom told The Star, after watching Foderingham thwart City’s Viktor Gyokeres from the spot during City’s defeat at Bramall Lane yesterday. “But him and Dukey (coach Matt Duke) do take a look at opponents and likely-takers ahead of our matches of course. Most of that is done on video to be honest. They’ll do it in the media suite at our place. Sit down and go through everything.”

Foderingham has saved 12 penalties since turning professional, with three of those coming in United colours. Heckingbottom’s side have never lost a contest in which the 31-year-old has won his duel with an opposition marksman and, tellingly, all of interventions have come at critical periods during games. United were leading 1-0 when Foderingham denied Gyokeres following Anel Ahmedhodzic’s foul on Jake Bidwell, with the Swede eventually scoring only after Ciaran Clark and Tommy Doyle has pounced for the hosts.

“We know how good he is,” Robins acknowledged afterwards. “We don’t tell our lad that of course, because it would give him nightmares wouldn’t it. But we knew and were aware of what he (Foderingham) can do.”

After hearing his counterpart inadvertently betray how Foderingham’s notoriety among rival players gives him a psychological edge when a penalty kick is about to be taken, Heckingbottom said: “Wes and Dukey, I know, go through everything when they sit down together so they’ve done all of their homework. They look at past penalties and habits, all of the options that a specific person might have.

“What he did (against City) gave everyone an energy.”

Foderingham, who revealed earlier this season that he commentates his way through a match in order to maintain his concentration levels, is among a huge swathe of United players whose contracts are scheduled to expire at the end of the campaign. Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is in the process of attempting to sell the club, which began its preparations for the trip to Bloomfield Road second in the table and eight points clear of third placed Blackburn Rovers. Blackpool are 22nd and battling against relegation.

Wes Foderingham saves Viktor Gyokeres penalty during Sheffield United's win over Coventry City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“The work always gets put in,” Heckingbottom said. “Be that during games or in the week, when we are getting ready for them. That’s the culture we have built here, one where people know that have to do that and so there’s no excuses of sense of entitlement to anything whatsoever.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says Wes Foderingham does not work on penalty saves during training sessions: Gary Oakley / Sportimage