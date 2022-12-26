These are uncertain times off the pitch, as talk of a takeover continues to swirl around Bramall Lane following the revelation Sheffield United could soon be under new ownership.

On it, however, Paul Heckingbottom’s side continues to go about its business with absolute certainty.

“We’ve shown character in every game and we’ve earned the right in every game.” the United manager said, after watching his second-placed team move eight points clear of third in the Championship table. “We prepared for a tough game and we got one. But we showed an aspect to our character which was really pleasing, in how we dealt with different situations.”

Making their first appearance since it emerged Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is prepared to sell his stake in the club he acquired three years ago, United overcame an anxious start when McAtee, the Manchester City midfielder, profited from Iliman Ndiaye’s superb assist before Ciaran Clark, borrowed from Newcastle, opened his account in South Yorkshire. Another loanee, McAtee’s colleague at the Etihad Tommy Doyle, stretched their advantage by following suit before Viktor Gyokeres, who had earlier missed from the spot, reduced the deficit and United’s John Egan was sent-off.

Sheffield United celebrate Ciaran Clark's goal against Coventry City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“They looked nervous to begin with and rightly so,” Heckingbottom’s counterpart Mark Robins said. “Rightly so, because we’re a good group. But we were facing a top team. One that is expected to go up.”

Max Lowe, back in action after making his recovery from a serious hamstring complaint, made only one charge to the eleven which had beaten Wigan Athletic last week - their sixth victory in seven league outings.

City were forced to make an early switch, when Callum O’Hare was carried from the pitch on a stretcher. But the visitors, who travelled to South Yorkshire entered this match in a rich vein of form themselves, were the quicker of the two teams to find their rhythm. Gyokeres, whose continued presence in the second tier is also a mystery to many, drew a fine block from Ciaran Clark as Robins’ men edged their way upfield. The murmurs of discontent which followed the applause for the defender’s challenge spoke volumes about how United began this fixture.

Still, even when they’re not at the races, Heckingbottom’s men are extremely durable. Slowly, surely but not quite inexorably, they edged their way back into the contest with Billy Sharp, chasing the 250th league goal of his career, striking the woodwork after meeting an Oliver Norwood set-piece before McAtee broke the deadlock.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was impressed by his team's latest display: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Although the midfielder was responsible for applying the finishing touch, sliding the ball across the advancing Ben Wilson, Ndiaye crafted the opening. Seizing possession following a Wes Foderingham clearance, the Senegal international dragged three defenders out of position as he surged forward before finding his colleague with a perfectly weighted pass after ghosting past one.

Clark punished Gyokeres’ fluffed penalty - saved by Foderingham after Ahmedhodzic had felled Jake Bidwell - by heading home from another Norwood free-kick before Doyle netted seconds after coming on from Lowe’s centre.

Gyokeres redeemed himself by heading home from close range before Egan collected his second yellow card of the afternoon.

“I’ve got so much respect for the work Mark is doing at City,” Heckingbottom conceded. “That’s why I’m so pleased with how we did here."

John Egan of Sheffield United receives his marching orders: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Clark, Lowe, Berge, Norwood, McAtee (Doyle 70), Ndiaye (Basham 79), Sharp (Jebbison 70). Not used: Davies, Khadra, Bogle, Stevens.

Coventry City: Wilson, Burroughs (Dabo 58), Rose, Doyle, Panzo (Tavares 85), Bidwell, Hamer, Sheaf (Kelly 58), Allen (Waghorn 58), O’Hare (Palmer 6), Gyokeres. Not used: Moore, Kane.

Referee: Matthew Donohue (Greater Manchester).