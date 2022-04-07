Sheffield United: The real secret behind remarkable clean sheet record is revealed
An inclusive approach towards team building is the reason why, despite seeing their defence savaged by injuries, Sheffield United have registered more clean sheets than any other team in the Championship this season according to Paul Heckingbottom.
United enter Saturday’s game against AFC Bournemouth hoping to register their 18th shutout of the campaign so far, after beating Queens Park Rangers 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.
With goalkeeper Wes Foderingham recording a shut-out in more than 40 percent of his appearances since August, United’s ability to stifle opposition attacks is even more impressive given that Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Ben Davies and Charlie Goode have all been sidelined for long periods with a variety of fitness issues.
Asked to reveal the secret behind that success, Heckingbottom cited attention to detail during training as a factor. But, the United manager insisted, the primary reason for his side’s solidity is the fact no player attached to the first team squad is ever excluded from tactical discussions or analysis sessions.
“It’s down to a lot of hard work, keeping those clean sheets with all the changes,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “Different things have contributed but, genuinely, I think one of the most important - if not the most important - is the fact that we deliver information in a way whereby everyone gets it. No one is ever excluded.”
“If you aren’t in the eleven, then you still need that information,” he added. “In fact, arguably we try and spend even more time with those lads, give them even more attention, because they need to be ready to step in.”
Although Davies and Stevens have now returned to action, both starting the meeting with Rangers, Bogle, Basham and Goode will all miss the meeting with second-placed Bournemouth. Filip Uremovic, signed on a short-term basis after suspending his contract with Rubin Kazan, is also set to feature as United, sixth in the table with seven games remaining, attempt to take another important step towards qualifying for the play-offs.
“We’ve focused on mentality and, the other night, pressing with the first men and then pressing with the people behind them,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ve had big moments - block tackles and saves.
“But we also defend from the front, with the attackers not allowing others a simple ball out.”