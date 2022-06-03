Instead, if the American’s buyout is approved, it would see Paul Heckingbottom’s side removed from the United World project leaving Beerschot as the highest profile name under its banner.

Although officials at the English Football League have yet to approve the package Prince Abdullah was presented with by Mauriss and his representatives earlier this year, Bramall Lane’s board of directors have maintained a line of communication with the California based businessman.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United owner H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and chief executive Stephen Bettis: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The deal the EFL is studying only relates to United, with Mauriss having no desire to purchase other teams beneath the UW umbrella, including Kerala United, Al-Hilal United and Chateauroux; the French outfit recognised for its excellence in youth development.

As this newspaper revealed last year, United and their partners within UW have struck an agreement with Errea which will see the Italian firm supply their kits, training gear and leisurewear from the beginning of next season. This arrangement is unaffected by Mauriss’ attempt to purchase United, and will go ahead as planned with an announcement confirming the arrangement expected shortly.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sources with knowledge of the process, which is being delayed by a number of issues including the complexity of the bond structure Mauriss is using to provide the funding for his bid, last night confirmed he would acquire all of United’s property interests - including their ground, its hotel and the Randox Health Academy - if successful.

No time frame has been put on the talks, which are continuing despite the period of exclusivity Mauriss was granted recently having now expired. But privately, United expect events over the next few weeks will provide an indication towards their likely outcome.