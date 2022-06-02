The midfielder, who is currently on international duty with Norway, is the second most expensive purchase in United’s history after commanding a £22m fee when he left Genk two years ago.

At the time there were suspicions that Berge would use the switch to establish himself in the Premier League, where United were competing at the time, before searching out more lucrative opportunities elsewhere. Despite remaining in South Yorkshire following their relegation two seasons ago, Berge is unlikely to be particularly enthused by the thought of spending another season in the second tier.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fan takes a selfie with Sander Berge of Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United’s officials do not expect him to publicly agitate for a move. But sources within the game last night reported agents acting on his behalf are beginning to make contact with rival teams to ascertain whether or not they are interested in signing Berge.

As The Star reported during the immediate aftermath of United’s slide out of the top flight, a broker claiming to be acting with the permission of senior figures at Bramall Lane actively sounded out a number of potential buyers for the 24-year-old. Thought to be based in the Middle East, he was later ordered to stand down after others behind the scenes at United expressed reservations about his presence.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is on international duty with Norway: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Despite failing to secure an immediate return to the top-flight after losing to Nottingham Forest on penalties, Heckingbottom’s employers are not actively looking to usher Berge through the exit door this time around. But neither, if a genuine offer is received, are they expected to insist his suitors trigger the release clause within his contract.

Instead, United are likely to consider all genuine bids that provide them with a return on their initial investment.