Sheffield United: Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark's move to Bramall Lane edges a step closer

The Republic of Ireland centre-half, an international teammate of John Egan and Enda Stevens, will make a season-long loan move to Bramall Lane after being made available at St. James' Park.

As The Star reported earlier this week, Newcastle were initially hoping to sell the defender in the hope of recouping a fee for a man they paid Aston Villa around £5m for six years ago.

That would have put United out of the race, after the Blades bought Anel Ahmedhozic for an initial £3m last week. But the Magpies eventually agreed to a loan move, with Clark set to be announced as Paul Heckingbottom's fourth signing of this summer transfer window.

"We're looking to do something on loan, yeah," Heckingbottom confirmed this afternoon.

"It's not definite but hopefully it will be pretty soon.

"We're hopeful but we're not going to talk about anything that's not happened so we'll wait. But I'm expecting it.

Ciaran Clark of Newcastle United is close to a move to Sheffield United (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"He's experienced, he's got promotions out of this league. He's good in both boxes and gives us balance on the left hand side with Robbo. So it ticks a lot of boxes for us."