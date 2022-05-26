Speaking after Leonid Slutsky’s side were relegated from Russia’s top-flight for the first time in nearly two decades, Saimanov told journalists during a media conference that Uremovic’s decision to suspend his contract until June 30 and agree a short-term deal with Paul Heckingbottom’s side was the result of an “unprecedented” decision by FIFA allowing overseas in the country to depart after its invasion of Ukraine.

Crucially Saimanov, claiming that Kazan were the Russian Premier League team most affected by the ruling, also suggested Uremovic and others who departed had misled him during a meeting called to discuss the situation in March.

Filip Uremovic on one of his three appearances for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Revealing he had told footballing officials in Moscow that it would turn into “a disaster at the end of the season” if players received the green light to leave, Saimanov said: “We gathered the players, talked to everyone. I convinced them, I said there would be funding, all payments would be on time, that everything was calm in our country. ‘Let’s finish the season and make a decision, we’ll go to meet you.’

“The players at this meeting said they were not even thinking about leaving. And then they took it and left. Someone even called and said ‘I left.’”

Despite acknowledging it would prove difficult to match Uremovic’s salary at Kazan, and that other clubs would be interested in his services should he become available, United are thought to be keeping a watching brief on the 25-year-old’s situation.