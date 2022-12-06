After being given the green-light to speak to Manchester City starlet Tommy Doyle earlier in the summer, Paul Heckingbottom expected to sit down and sell Sheffield United to the highly-rated young midfielder.

Instead, when the two eventually spoke, the conversation ended up happening in reverse.

“When we spoke to him, it was almost like he was selling himself to us,” Heckingbottom said. “He loved the idea of coming to play for Sheffield United. He was excited about it.

“He came across and had done his homework on us. he wanted to fight to get in the team and help us. Tommy loves football, he’s great about the place and handles the ball great too. He was as excited to come here as we were to get him.”

After a frustrating start to life at Bramall Lane after crossing the Pennines, missing the entirety of United’s pre-season schedule with a thigh injury, Doyle had established himself in midfield alongside Ollie Norwood before he was struck down again recently, with a calf complaint keeping him out of United’s last four games before the World Cup break.

Along with the rest of United’s walking wounded, including key men such as Sander Berge, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle, Doyle will hope to be available for selection soon after the Championship season resumes this weekend, with the Blades hosting Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

Tommy Doyle has bought into life at Sheffield United after arriving on loan from Manchester City: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“He's a good all-round player so if you were going to identify weaknesses, you can't find many,” Heckingbottom added. “I would love him to get more goals and assists at top end of the pitch. He has great deadball delivery. But if he's playing in one of our advanced midfield positions, for example, I want him to get in the box more.

