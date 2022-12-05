Ismael Kone was identified as a replacement for Berge if the Norwegian midfielder left during the last transfer window, with the Canadian international travelling to his local airport in anticipation of flying to Sheffield on deadline day.

But the move did not go through with Berge remaining in South Yorkshire and although United resolved to keep tabs on Kone’s progress, they appear set to miss out on his services after Championship rivals Watford made their move for the youngster after his exploits at the World Cup in Qatar.

Local media in Hertfordshire are reporting that Kone has undergone his medical and the final touches are being put to his January move from CF Montreal. Reports in Italy suggest that Kone is scheduled to join Watford’s sister club Udinese in the summer, with both clubs being owned by members of the Pozzo family and regularly doing deals.

Kone, who made three appearances at the World Cup in Qatar, outlined his plans to play in Europe on the eve of the tournament. “It’s bigger than a dream,” he said of his participation in Qatar. “I know going to the World Cup would give me another platform. I just want to let my game do the talking. I want to play ball at the highest level.”

The mooted fee for Kone is in excess of €6m, Montreal’s previous record sale.

