But Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, who handed the 21-year-old his senior debut towards the end of last season, wants him to try and dislodge the on-loan midfielder as the club’s creative tour-de-force now rather than be satisfied with playing a supporting role.

After scoring five goals and claiming four assists since arriving from Molineux, Gibbs-White has had a transformative effect upon United’s performances this term. However, with Heckingbottom yet to discover if Bruno Lage, his counterpart in the Midlands, plans to recall the England under-21 international, coaching staff at Bramall Lane are privately considering the alternatives should the break clause written into his agreement be triggered next month.

Iliman Ndiaye has impressed since coming through Sheffield United's development squad: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

“Ilman can step into that role, definitely,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “But I want him to go and take that place now. That’s what his attitude should be and that’s what it is.”

Although sources at Wolves report Lage is happy to continue with the arrangement which delivered Gibbs-White to United in August, the Portuguese has no plans to part company with the youngster on a permanent basis.

A regular feature in the starting eleven under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic at the beginning of the campaign, Ndiaye missed last weekend’s win over Cardiff City for “tactical reasons” but is expected to return when Queens Park Rangers visit South Yorkshire on Monday.

Morgan Gibbs-White works well with Iliman Ndiaye at Sheffield United: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

United will enter that match hoping to make it four back to back victories in the Championship as Heckingbottom, who enjoyed a spell in caretaker charge toward the end of last season, attempts to steer them closer to the play-offs.

Confirming Ndiaye’s soaring reputation behind the scenes at United, Heckingbottom said: “Everyone knows what we think of Iliman here. I don’t think we’ve seen anywhere near what he’s capable of yet and that’s not a criticism by the way. Quite the opposite, providing he continues to work hard.”

"The fans, there's plenty more they've got see of Iliman yet," Heckingbottom, who succeeded Jokanovic last month, added. "Lots more. He’s a wonderful talent.”