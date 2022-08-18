Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite boasting one of the best defences in the Championship during the second half of last term, Heckingbottom was disappointed with United’s goal return from free-kicks, corners and throw-ins after taking charge in November.

With 13 teams in the division proving more productive in these situations throughout the previous campaign, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff took a conscious decision to try and improve this aspect of their play over the summer.

Anel Ahmedhodzic heads home Oliver Norwood's corner against Sunderland: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Speaking after watching Anel Ahmedhodzic score from a dead ball delivery during Wednesday’s win over Sunderland, Heckingbottom said: “It’s something that we’ve worked on a lot and so that was good to see. That was one of the areas we really wanted to get better at. Although there’s still more work to be done, I think we’re getting there and we’re seeing the difference.”

United contest their third home match of the new campaign when Blackburn Rovers visit South Yorkshire on Saturday. As well as beating Alex Neil’s side, Heckingbottom’s men also overcame Millwall at Bramall Lane earlier this month; keeping a clean sheet against opponents who scored 19 times from set-pieces last term. That figure was only bettered by Huddersfield Town.

“They’re a vital part of the game,” said Heckingbottom. “Particularly in a league which can be as tight as this one, so they’re important to get right. They can make a big difference to what you do.”