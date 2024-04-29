Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Skipper Jack Robinson has outlined Sheffield United’s plans to challenge for an instant return to the Premier League next season, after acknowledging that this season’s displays have “just not been good enough”. The Blades will play Championship football next season - and start on minus-two points - after their relegation was confirmed by a 5-1 hammering at Newcastle United on Saturday.

United have been ill-equipped to cope with the power of the Premier League all season, with the return of boss Chris Wilder in December failing to turn the tide in their favour. Wilder is now set to spearhead a summer clear-out at Bramall Lane, with defender Robinson one of very few who can hold their heads up high despite the Blades shipping a remarkable 97 goals in their 35 league games to date.

With three to play it seems certain that the all-time Premier League record of 100 - set by Swindon Town in the days of a 42-game PL season - will be broken, which would be another unwanted milestone for the Blades. “It’s just not been good enough, performance-wise, overall,” captain Robinson admitted.

“Not taking our chances and being clinical when we needed to and then obviously defensively, myself included, we’ve been very poor this season and conceded far too many goals. And when you’re conceding that many goals, it’s tough to win games in this league. But speaking to the manager, everyone’s got a plan for next year. We’re going to regroup in the summer, get it right and then have a right go next year.

“We’ll look back on all the games and how we’ve played and where we’ve gone wrong. We’ll be able to put that right in in pre-season, in the summer. The Championship’s a different ball game compared to the Premier League but it’s going to be another tough season. We’re all behind everyone here and we want to regroup and we want to have a right go next year. And obviously the aim next year will be to come straight back up.”

After gathering his players in a post-match huddle at St. James’ Park, Wilder told his players that they must repay their loyal fans for their support throughout a wretched campaign. Unitedites stayed in their thousands at the final whistle to acknowledge their players’ efforts, support which was much appreciated by both manager and captain.