Prince Abdullah, the Sheffield United owner, has been warned that he must make sufficient funds available to Chris Wilder this summer to rebuild the Blades - or risk them joining a pack of also-rans in the Championship. The Blades were officially relegated from the Premier League on Saturday after defeat at Newcastle United.

That 5-1 loss summed up many of the problems facing Wilder this summer in a nutshell, with missed chances and then defensive frailties combining for another chastening afternoon. Wilder addressed a lack of leadership afterwards, with a number of key men sidelined, and is facing a huge summer job to turn things around at his boyhood club.

Approaching the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane, Wilder admitted on Saturday that he is hungrier and more determined than ever to succeed at United but his former teammate, Blades legend Brian Deane, acknowledges that he faces a “tough” task. “If you look at the situation, with how many players are out of contract, the squad does need refreshing,” Deane said.

“There are plenty of old legs there who have been through campaigns to get promoted. It’s going to depend on how much money is going to be invested, to be honest. I think we’re at a tipping point with it. If they don’t invest, if they don’t have a good challenge, then you can see Sheffield United then becoming part of the middle pack if they’re not careful. To be honest I think it went wrong before the season started. You can’t lose two of your most influential players [Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye] before the season’s even started and I think that set the tone. It’s quite sad really, as a fan of the club.”

Deane, however, is backing Wilder as the right man to lead the rebuild. “I’ve been asked this question a lot of times,” Deane told Sky Sports, “and with Chris being a native of the area, he’s got plenty to prove to himself. He’s had successful times. The unfortunate thing this time is how many times this season he’s had to say ‘we’ve lost’.