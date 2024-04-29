Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Viktor Johansson, the former Sheffield United transfer target, is expected to leave Rotherham United this summer, Millers manager Steve Evans has admitted, after their drop from the Championship. The Swedish international is available for a reduced fee, thought to be around £750,000 initially, thanks to a relegation release clause in his contract.

Widely regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the second tier Johansson is going to be a man in demand this summer, with Leeds United and Stoke City also linked. The Blades have previously had a look at Johansson, before the signing of Ivo Grbic from Atletico Madrid in January, but the Grbic move has not worked out so far and it remains to be seen what happens with the Croatian international in the summer and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johansson was left out of the Millers side for their trip to Bristol City at the weekend, with the returning Millers boss keen to have a look at his understudy Dillon Phillips ahead of Johansson’s expected departure this summer. “The chances are that, with the huge interest in him, Viktor will leave in the summer,” Evans told our sister paper, the Rotherham Advertiser. “It will probably be a life-changing move for the kid.”

United opted against an earlier move for Johansson over uncertainty over his distribution capabilities, The Star understands, although there are no qualms about his goalkeeping abilities and Johansson’s bargain fee, and Championship pedigree, may prove difficult to ignore ahead of a summer that could see three of United’s four goalkeepers - out-of-contract trio Wes Foderingham, Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah - all leave Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad