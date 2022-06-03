Although officials at the EFL’s headquarters are refusing to comment on the process, recently telling The Star they do not speak about “individual cases”, sources with an understanding of the bid process last night confirmed they will be asking not only for proof of funds to complete what would be a £115m purchase but also other commitments contained within the American’s business plan.

This, including projections relating to future spending on transfers and squad rebuilding, was contained within the initial raft of documentation he submitted to the governing body earlier this year.

Clearly, given the delay in signalling their approval for Mauriss’ deal to progress, the EFL are yet to be satisfied by what has been placed at their disposal.

The owner and chief executive officer of Clear TV is now understood to have enlisted the help of a recognised bank, thought to be baked in the States, to try and overcome the latest hurdle placed in his path. Others include a beefed-up round of financial checks introduced following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his players will begin preparing for the new season soon: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Despite seeing the period of exclusivity he was granted by United owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud come to an end, Mauriss is believed to be the only party currently involved in talks with the Saudi Arabian royal. Former Newcastle chief Mike Ashley, who held talks with Mauriss before selling his shares to a consortium headed by the sovereign wealth fund of Prince Abdullah’s homeland, has not made an approach.

United discovered Mauriss was not attempting to reduce his offer, which includes all of their associated property interests but does not extend to the rest of the United World network, following their defeat by Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Privately, they suspected Mauriss’ interest might cool when it was confirmed they would not be competing in the Premier League next season. But it quickly transpired that is not the case.

American businessman Henry Mauriss is attempting to takeover Sheffield United: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images