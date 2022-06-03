Baldock won his first during last night’s win over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, appearing as a substitute during added time.

The former European champions continue their Nations League campaign with a visit to Pristina, before hosting Cyprus ahead of next weekend’s return fixture with Alain Giresse’s side. Giresse, the legendary French midfielder, took charge of the Kosovans in February.

Greece's Anastasios Bakasetas celebrates with manager Gus Poyet after scoring against Northern Ireland: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Baldock replaced fellow defender Lazaros Rota in the 92nd minute of a tie settled by Tasos Basaketas’s goal before the interval.

“I think it’s better when you win, because you convince the players,” Poyet said. “The boys are great and we have a young team, we can keep this group together for two or three years then maybe we can achieve great things.”

“We are trying to use, as coach of the national team, players who are in great form,” he added.

Sheffield United's George Baldock has made his debut for Greece: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The quick turnaround in games means Poyet is almost compelled to rotate his squad in the Balkans, which could lead to further opportunities for Baldock.

The wing-back, who qualifies thanks to a Greek grandparent, was first touted with a call-up several years ago; before being asked to provide paperwork and documentation, proving his eligibility, by officials in Athens.