New era edging closer at Sheffield United as would-be new owners await takeover approval ahead of final days of transfer window

Sheffield United’s would-be new owners still have some hope of assuming control of the Blades before the summer transfer window slams shut next Friday, The Star understands, as a new era at Bramall Lane edges ever closer. The US-based group had already submitted the required documentation to the EFL for assessment, and are now awaiting approval from the governing body.

The deal has been almost two years in the making and was close to completion earlier this summer before negotiations over some final details delayed a potential announcement. The EFL checks have taken longer because of the number of investors included in the initial group, with detailed checks made into each to ensure they are fit to be involved with an English league club.

We understand that four people have initially been audited by the EFL, and that the number of investors has initially been kept down to ensure a swifter process through the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test. Tom Page, a Wolverhampton-born businessman who now resides in California, is known to be part of the consortium, while The Star has been told that another of the investors is involved with a wealthy company in the US.

The name of Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc., has previously been mentioned but is not part of the Blades takeover bid. As we previously revealed, Page and at least one of his business partners travelled to Bramall Lane last season to take in a game. The group feel that their English background gives them an understanding of football in this country that some American owners of other clubs have previously been accused of lacking. There have even been informal conversations with some of the more controversial ones, in an attempt to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

While the expected takeover confirmation will end Prince Abdullah’s association with the Blades - the current owner had previously hoped to retain a share in United upon a sale but that won’t now happen, and he is instead looking at another English club to add to the United World empire - wholesale changes behind the scenes in terms of the Bramall Lane hierarchy are not expected imminently.

Stephen Bettis, the current United chief executive, is understood to have been heavily involved in the takeover deal and has impressed the would-be new owners during the process. There is also support for manager Chris Wilder, and a recognition that he is the right man to lead the Blades’ push for an immediate return to the Premier League, while Des Taylor, the former Bournemouth scout who has advised the group on the takeover process, is understood to have been earmarked for a role behind the scenes.

Even if the new owners do not get the keys to Bramall Lane before next Friday’s transfer deadline, fans are expected to see their impact even before the market reopens for business in January, with investment earmarked for all areas of the football club. Bettis has previously overseen the drawing up of plans to improve Bramall Lane by, amongst other projects, removing the pillars from the Kop.

Under the Prince’s stewardship there was an acceptance that a sustained period of top-flight football may be needed before such infrastructure projects could be implemented, while Wilder has had to largely rely on sales this summer before sanctioning significant upgrades to his playing squad. While there will not be a Manchester City-style splurge in the transfer market after they were taken over by their own wealthy backers, there have been suggestions that Wilder will be supported in the transfer market.

The timing of the takeover could also impact United’s stance on players leaving the building, with it approaching a crucial juncture at the same time that the window nears its end, and their approach will be interesting if attractive, and concrete, offers arrive for some of their more coveted players.

Anel Ahmedhodzic is a target for newly-promoted Ipswich Town, while Vini Souza has been linked with Fenerbahçe in recent days. Brentford are amongst the top-flight clubs keeping an eye on Oliver Arblaster, while Gus Hamer’s two goals in two league games so far this season will not have put off any sides who are considering a move for him this summer.