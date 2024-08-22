Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United retained financial interest in former midfielder Sander Berge after Burnley interest

Sheffield United will receive a welcome cash boost in the final weeks of the transfer window after Sander Berge, their former record signing, completed a big-money move to Premier League side Fulham. The Norwegian midfielder, who cost United £22m when he arrived in early 2020, left United last summer for Burnley after entering the final year of his Bramall Lane deal.

Berge was voted the Clarets’ player of the season after an impressive debut campaign in Lancashire but couldn’t prevent Burnley being relegated back to the Championship at the first attempt, alongside his former club. He was immediately linked with another move this summer and was even linked with Manchester United, with manager Erik Ten Hag seeking to freshen up his midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But instead Berge has signed a five-year deal at Craven Cottage, with a club option to make it six, after a deal worth around £20m initially, plus £5m add-ons, was agreed. As The Star revealed earlier this month, United retained a financial interest in Berge when he made the move to Turf Moor last summer, for a fee in the region of £12m, which should now be activated.

Whether or not that has an effect on United’s business in the final throes of the transfer window remains to be seen, especially as a US-based consortium edge closer to their takeover bid of Bramall Lane. The group, including Englishman Tom Page, have submitted all the required information to the EFL and are just waiting for the green light from the league before a change in control can be confirmed.