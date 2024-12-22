Sheffield United supporters once again travelled in numbers for the long trek to Cardiff City just four days before Christmas - and were rewarded with three more big points on the road as they cemented their position at the top of the Championship table.

Kieffer Moore’s second-half brace sealed victory for the Blades on his return to one of his former clubs, being serenaded by jubilant Blades in the away end at the Cardiff City Stadium.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side - click through our latest fan gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise...

