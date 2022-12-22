Discussions aimed at a change of power at Bramall Lane have progressed to an offer being accepted by Prince Abdullah – leaving Sheffield United fans seemingly torn between excitement and trepidation at who the Blades’ new owners may be.

As The Star reported earlier this week, United’s owner recently flew to Qatar for the World Cup final – leading to speculation of a deal done with Middle East contacts. A Saudi Arabian delegation has previously expressed an interest in taking over United while Asia-based businessman are understood to view United as a viable investment.

A number of Americans have also recently invested in English football, with Bournemouth, Chelsea and United’s Championship rivals Burnley amongst the clubs to have recently been bought out. ALK, who own Burnley, were previously interested in buying the Blades while American businessman Henry Mauriss failed in a £135m bid to take over at Bramall Lane earlier this year, having had an offer accepted by the prince.

Kieran Maguire, a football finance expert who lectures at the University of Liverpool and wrote the book ‘The Price of Football’, believes United are currently worth in the £80-90m bracket – far less than the amount Mauriss was apparently prepared to pay in the summer.

The situation has moved on somewhat in that United are second in the table and, without tempting fate, looking good in their pursuit of Premier League football. Getting into the top-flight is another level financially, with clubs guaranteed at least £170m from promotion – and even more if they avoid relegation in their first season.

But there is also a sense that this is a big opportunity for United to get promoted, and missing it could be costly. As many as 16 players could potentially leave this summer, while the Bramall Lane futures of star men including Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodžić would certainly become more secure if the club was promoted back to the top flight.

H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud at a press conference at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Speaking on the latest episode of the Price of Football podcast, Maguire estimated the value of United could fall by A THIRD if they aren’t promoted this summer.

“One of the misconceptions we have is that everyone in the Middle East is a billionaire,” Maguire said. “I think it’s fair to say Prince Abdullah isn’t and therefore the expectations of the Sheffield United fanbase - that once the ownership issues had been cleared, there would be a big budget and so on - that has not taken place.

“Where are the likely owners to be from? My money, and this is based on no knowledge whatsoever, I suspect is going to be an American. I did my rough sums as to what I’d expect and for a club in that position that’s not going to get any more parachute payments of significance going forward, and are second in the Championship, I think Prince Abdullah could get somewhere in the region of £80-90m.

“If Sheffield United get promoted then he could get a lot more than that, if they don’t then by June the club could have lost a third of its value. It’s a stick or twist situation he has here.”

Prince Abdullah, the owner of Sheffield United, takes a look at Bramall Lane: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage