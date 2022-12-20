Prince Abdullah’s recent trip to Qatar, where he took in the World Cup final from the Lusail Stadium stands, has led to speculation in some quarters of Sheffield United’s fanbase that Middle Eastern buyers could be behind the latest takeover speculation to grip Bramall Lane.

Just months after accepting a £115m offer for his shares in United from American businessman Henry Mauriss – only to see the former would-be Newcastle United owner fail to convince the EFL to allow his bid to continue – Prince Abdullah has been approached with another proposal that would, if completed, bring to an end his long and interesting association with the Blades.

Around the time Mauriss was introduced to United via intermediaries and the prospect of an offer began to formulate, officials at Bramall Lane became aware of interest from a party in the prince’s native Saudi Arabia. A delegation are believed to have even travelled to South Yorkshire to watch a game last season and although no official offer eventually materialised, United officials privately did not close the book on the prospect of another Middle Eastern bid.

The prince travelled to Qatar to watch Sunday’s World Cup showpiece final between Argentina and France, with Lionel Messi and Co. eventually prevailing on penalties after an epic final finished 3-3 after 120 minutes of regular play.

A keen football fan, the prince’s presence at the first-ever World Cup final in the Middle East initially appeared not out of the ordinary. But the timing, just days before reports broke that he has accepted a bid for his stake in the Blades, is certainly curious. The identity, or location, of United’s prospective new owners has not been publicly available, although the EFL will be aware of their identities.

Any deal would be contingent on the passing of what has become known as the EFL’s fit and proper test, which is the hurdle at which Mauriss’ bid for control of United fell. As The Star revealed recently, United’s owners have taken legal action against Mauriss’ company and his legal counsel over what they allege is an unpaid £10m deposit for the deal.

