Jake Beesley believes Blackpool can transform their season with victory over Sheffield United over the festive period – as the striker looks to help shoot down the club his dad represented back in the 1990s.

Beesley, the son of former Blades defender Paul, who played almost 200 times for United between 1990 and 1995, joined Blackpool from Rochdale back in January but has only played made four starts for the Seasiders after suffering a stress fracture to the foot.

Beesley, 26 years of age and formerly of Chesterfield, combined well with Gary Madine last time out against Cardiff as the ex-Blade headed home in a 1-1 draw, and warned United and Boxing Day opponents Hull that his side are searching for maximum points.

“I'm feeling good, feeling like I’m getting fitter and fitter after coming back from injury,” Beesley said. “I’ve been training well, it’s been nice to get on the last two games and I’m looking forward to Boxing Day.

“We’re looking to win every game. At the minute we’ve not picked up enough wins so we’re going into it looking for three points and we’ll be trying everything to do that.

“I feel like I’m getting stronger all the time so it’s just about making an impact when I come on and if I’m playing, doing enough to keep hold of the shirt.

“It’s two unbeaten at the end of the day so we’ve got to look at it that way and build on those two points. If we can win on Boxing Day and even win again against Sheffield United then it looks a lot better for us.”

Jake Beesley of Blackpool celebrates scoring (Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

