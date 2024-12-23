Sheffield United fans were handed an early Christmas present on Monday following confirmation of the club’s takeover. American consortium COH Sports group bought out Prince Abdullah in a deal worth around £105million, with Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy at the forefront.

In a statement, the pair said they, like all United fans, want to see the club ‘competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis.’ Chris Wilder’s side are well-placed to earn an instant return to the Premier League, but staying there is much harder.

The net worth of United’s new ownership group is unclear but should promotion be achieved, then they will be coming up against some of the richest clubs in world football. Take a look below to see the net worth of every Premier League club chief.

1 . Newcastle United - The Public Investment Fund, Reuben Brothers Net worth: £742billion

2 . Manchester United - The Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Net worth: £19.2billion

3 . Aston Villa - Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris Net worth: £13.8billion

4 . Manchester City - Abu Dhabi Group, Silver Lake Net worth: £12.9billion