Sheffield United takeover: Premier League chiefs' daunting net worth as promotion reality handed to new owners

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 19:00 GMT

Sheffield United’s incoming owners will be battling against some of football’s richest clubs if they return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United fans were handed an early Christmas present on Monday following confirmation of the club’s takeover. American consortium COH Sports group bought out Prince Abdullah in a deal worth around £105million, with Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy at the forefront.

In a statement, the pair said they, like all United fans, want to see the club ‘competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis.’ Chris Wilder’s side are well-placed to earn an instant return to the Premier League, but staying there is much harder.

The net worth of United’s new ownership group is unclear but should promotion be achieved, then they will be coming up against some of the richest clubs in world football. Take a look below to see the net worth of every Premier League club chief.

Net worth: £742billion

1. Newcastle United - The Public Investment Fund, Reuben Brothers

Net worth: £742billion | Getty Images

Net worth: £19.2billion

2. Manchester United - The Glazer family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Net worth: £19.2billion | Getty Images

Net worth: £13.8billion

3. Aston Villa - Wes Edens, Nassef Sawiris

Net worth: £13.8billion | Getty Images

Net worth: £12.9billion

4. Manchester City - Abu Dhabi Group, Silver Lake

Net worth: £12.9billion | AFP via Getty Images

