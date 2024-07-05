Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inside track on Jamie Shackleton after former Leeds United man makes Sheffield United transfer switch

Sheffield United fans have been told they have signed “a manager’s dream” in Jamie Shackleton, after the former Leeds United man penned a three-year deal at Bramall Lane. The versatile 24-year-old was offered a new contract at Elland Road but turned it down, bringing his long association with his boyhood club to an end.

Shackleton’s signing was heralded by United’s social media team as the start of the rebuild after he became their first summer signing, just over five weeks before their first game back in the Championship away at Preston North End. Shackleton, who can play on either side of defence and also operate comfortably in midfield, made almost 100 appearances for Leeds and has already promised to “put everything in and leave everything on the pitch” while at Bramall Lane.

To get the inside track on Shackleton we spoke to Graham Smyth, the chief football writer at the Yorkshire Evening Post. “Jamie Shackleton is in many ways a manager's dream,” he said. “He's versatile enough to be trusted to do a job at right-back, left-back, in central midfield and even on the flank. He's got an engine that lets him do any of those roles tirelessly, he's tidy on the ball and doesn't mind a tackle.

“When Leeds rocked up on day one of pre-season, any pre-season, Shackleton was almost always in the top three when it came to the bleep test. He was often in the top one. Marcelo Bielsa loved him because he took on board ideas, showed complete professionalism and would run, or scamper, himself into the ground. Teammates loved him because he's a genuinely lovely lad and always appeared to be living the dream, playing for Leeds. A smile was rarely off his face.

“But versatility has probably cost him as time has gone on. He hasn't had a chance to settle in one role, he hasn't been able to get the kind of game time that would allow him to find his rhythm and consistent form, and injuries have not allowed him to be as available as he would like. It has mostly been little niggly things, but perhaps that has been down to the stop-start nature of his involvement in the past few years. Daniel Farke rated him but only as a squad player and chances were so few and far between last season.”

Shackleton was limited to just 15 appearances last season as Leeds lost in the play-off final to Southampton, a game he watched from the bench at Wembley as an unused substitute. He will return to Elland Road as a United player on October 19, with his former side currently scheduled to visit Bramall Lane for the return Yorkshire derby on February 22.

