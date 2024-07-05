Sheffield United takeover deadlock risking Harrison Burrows transfer miss as Championship rivals launch bid
Sheffield United’s ongoing takeover saga could run the risk of seeing them lose out on one of their transfer targets this summer after one of their Championship rivals join the race for his services. The Blades are keen on Peterborough United defender Harrison Burrows, after a stunning season saw him named League One’s player of the season.
As The Star reported early in the chase, United are effectively hamstrung in the race for the Posh defender by the ongoing takeover saga, which has seen any significant transfer activity effectively placed on pause for the time being. United have now made a breakthrough in the market, signing free agent Jamie Shackleton yesterday after he left Leeds, but have a lot more work to do ahead of their season opener five weeks today at Preston.
And if the boardroom impasse continues, Unitedites could have the double kick in the teeth of not only seeing their side miss out on one of the highest-rated players in the English Football League but also seeing him start the season lining up against them. Reports this morning suggested that Preston have made a bid for Burrows, with a new left-back on their shopping list this summer, while journalist Alan Nixon later reported that the offer had been rejected.
News of another club joining the Burrows race will also be music to the ears of Darragh MacAnthony, the Posh chairman who is known to drive a hard bargain for his prized assets. Burrows is now in the final year of his contract at London Road, while the Blades were also this week linked with a move for his teammate Ricky-Jade Jones.
Portsmouth and Coventry have also been linked with a move for Burrows, who provided 15 assists in League One last season and scored six goals. The Blades are in the market for left wing-back reinforcements after allowing Max Lowe to leave on a free transfer and also opting not to take up the eight-figure option to make Yasser Larouci’s loan move from Troyes a permanent one.
Ben Osborn, another player capable of playing on the left of defence, has also departed this summer, leaving Rhys Norrington-Davies - on the comeback trail after a second serious hamstring injury in the last few years - as the club’s only senior and natural left-sided wing-back.
Posh this week moved to sign a new left-back, Rio Adebisi from Crewe Alexandra, could be interpreted as the clearest official sign yet that they expect to lose their skipper this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer. Posh are understood to have paid around £500,000 for Abedisi, taking their summer transfer outlay to around £1.5 million on five new faces so far.
