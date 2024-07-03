Jack Robinson opens up on Sheffield United future after "love and hate" fans admission
Jack Robinson has admitted he hopes to end his career at Sheffield United after believing the Blades fans are “on board” with him now after a “love and hate” relationship when he first joined. The 30-year-old Liverpudlian emerged as one of the few players with their reputations relatively intact after last season’s bruising relegation, with Unitedites respecting his full-throttle commitment.
The turnaround even saw him wear the captain’s armband towards the end of the season and after the departure of club skipper John Egan, his fellow centre-half could have designs on the armband full time next season. Robinson is now in the final year of his current Blades deal, which he signed last summer after promotion to the Premier League.
And ahead of the Blades’ Championship opener on August 9, away at Preston North End, Robinson said: “I remember sitting when we got beat in the play-offs against Nottingham Forest and Hecky [previous boss Paul Heckingbottom] at the time was talking about a new deal. I said I wanted to finish my career here having bought into the club.
“I’ve mentioned it to the manager [Chris Wilder] and the fans are on board now. The love they give me is something I appreciate every week and it’s something I’d like to continue for a lot longer. And be a stalwart of this club. I honestly love this club, the last four years have been a lot of love and hate but it’s something I’ve enjoyed. It’s been a challenge, but it’s been really defining for me as a character and a player. It’s something I’m really proud of.”
