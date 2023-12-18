Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United fans have been excited over the weekend by a report that their side could be interested in bringing former star man Iliman Ndiaye back to Bramall Lane if he is permitted to leave boyhood club Marseille on loan in January. The 23-year-old moved back to his native France in the summer after the Blades reluctantly struck a deal after the player's eleventh-hour contract U-turn.

United, who had agreed a deal for Ndiaye to remain and become one of the highest-paid players in their history, could not risk losing him for nothing after he entered the final year of his deal and sanctioned his exit. After returning to his boyhood club to a hero's welcome, Ndiaye took 10 games to score his first goal for Les Olympiens and that strike, in the first minute of an eventual defeat at Monaco, remains his only one in Marseille colours to date.

Marcelino, the man who signed Ndiaye, subsequently quit after just three months in charge, with a Marseille statement describing the club as "extremely disappointed to have to deal the departure of a coach ... for non-sporting reasons." The heads of two fan groups subsequently denied making death threats as the atmosphere at the club turned increasingly toxic.

Marcelino was replaced by Italian legend Gennaro Gattuso, who started Ndiaye in his side's 2-1 win over Clermont yesterday but replaced him before the hour mark. The move has not worked out possibly as either side would have planned, with The Sun reporting that Marseille may be willing to cut their losses and loan him out in January.

Although the French side have not publicly stated their intentions for Ndiaye in January, United's Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Everton were also credited with an interest. Although some supporters may find a potential Ndiaye return difficult to stomach, because of the U-turn that prompted his departure when it looked like he was set to sign a long-term deal, it would undoubtedly represent a significant on-field boost for the Blades in their survival bid.

But even if such a deal was likely, with Marseille holding all the cards and preparing for a play-off tie for a place in the last 16 of the Europa League after losing out to Brighton as group winners, there are obvious drawbacks on the flip side of the coin too. One of the other big considerations in selling Ndiaye in the summer, rather than rolling the dice and seeing him leave for free at the end of the season, was his participation in the African Cup of Nations, which begins in January.

His struggles at Marseille have not affected Ndiaye's standing with the Senegal national team and he is expected to report for the AFCON as one of the key men for Aliou Cissé's side. Prince Abdullah was conscious in the summer that Ndiaye could miss a significant number of games in January because of the tournament; a prediction that would not be altered if the forward was to return to Bramall Lane on loan.

Speaking in the summer on the Sheff United Way fan podcast, the prince said: "We as Sheffield United we play 38 games in the Premier League. Every game counts. He will miss between five to eight games in January because of the African Cup, so that also has to play into the decision. If you just keep him it’s not maybe you lose them for sure for free at the end of the season ... you will also lose them for a good part of the season in January."

The AFCON begins on January 13 and runs until the final on February 11, in which time United face West Ham, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Luton Town. Blades boss Chris Wilder has already intimated that the level of support he has from the hierarchy will depend on his side's position in the table when the window opens and if there are funds available for a loan signing, then focus will be placed on one that could make an instant impact - rather than one that could miss key games and potentially only be available from mid-February.

Speaking earlier in the season, Ndiaye explained his love of Marseille but also teased a potential return to the Premier League one day. “It started when I was five years old and I was given my first football kit; it was a Marseille shirt," he said. “But that’s not the only thing that makes me love this club. The fans, the crazy atmosphere in the stadium … I’ve always dreamed of playing in front of them.