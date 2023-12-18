Sheffield United release findings of investigation after tragic death of vice-captain Maddy Cusack
Devastated family claimed Maddy Cusack's "spirit was allowed to be broken" by football after Sheffield United star's tragic passing
Sheffield United have confirmed the results of an investigation into the circumstances behind vice-captain Maddy Cusack's tragic passing earlier this year, after an independent third-party found "no evidence of wrongdoing". The review was commissioned after Cusack's family raised concerns about processes at the club prior to her passing, at just 27.
Cusack, United Women's longest-serving player who was the first to reach 100 appearances for the club and was named a vice-captain ahead of the current season, died at her home in Horsley, Derbyshire, on September 20. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, with United instigating an investigation in October after Cusack's mum Deborah claimed her daughter's "spirit was broken."
But that probe found no evidence of wrongdoing at the club, with a Blades statement reading: "Following a thorough review of the valuable input provided by each of the key witnesses put forward by Maddy's family and the club, the investigation has found no evidence of wrongdoing. The club is always looking for ways to evolve and will reflect on the outcomes and recommendations arising from the investigation to consider how processes and policies may be improved."
Cusack also worked in United's marketing department and an inquest into her passing was opened and adjourned in October. Members of her family have set up a foundation in her name, with a fundraising campaign raising almost £15,000 at the time of writing. The foundation has helped pay for football boots for young girls and "hopes to continue her legacy by supporting other young, inspiring footballers by making a difference within women’s football." United's full statement read: "Sheffield United Football Club can confirm that an investigation has taken place following the tragic passing of Women's team player and club marketing executive, Maddy Cusack. Maddy was an important member of Sheffield United's Women's team. She was our longest-serving player, scoring seven times in 110 appearances and was synonymous with the number eight shirt that she wore with distinction. Maddy was also a valued and popular member of the club's marketing team, working on promotion of all areas of the Blades. Everyone at the club remains deeply saddened by her passing.
Following Maddy's death, the club provided staff with the opportunity to engage with additional external support. As part of the club's commitment to continual improvement, we have and will continue to review and expand the club-wide wellbeing support offered to our staff and to increase the learning and development opportunities for all staff around language and culture, welfare and mental health awareness.
"We have also recently strengthened our women's and girls' structure with the addition of a new highly experienced head of women's and girls' Football and other key appointments. We wish to offer support to Maddy's family and the Maddy Cusack Foundation, MC8, and we hope to work with them to continue the lasting positive impact Maddy had on those who knew her."