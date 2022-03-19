Jack Lester, United’s head of player development, issued his plea ahead of a match which could see Heckingbottom’s side climb back into the top six with only eight matches of the regular season remaining.

Despite challenging for an immediate return to the Premier League following last term’s relegation, United’s hopes of earning a shot at promotion are being hampered by a fitness crisis which threatens to rob Heckingbottom of 11 outfield players for this lunchtime’s all South Yorkshire affair.

Deputising for the 44-year-old at the club’s pre-match media conference, Lester called on United’s followers to create the atmosphere which helped them overcome Blackburn Rovers earlier this month following Charlie Goode’s sending-off.

“At home, with the fans behind us, we’ll have to find some energy,” he said. “The fans helped us through that Blackburn game and, going on to win even though we were down to 10 men, that was a special night to be involved in. You could just feel it.

“The lads will need a little bit of help because it’s been a real slog of late. And if the fans can help inject some extra energy in, that would be a real help. The biggest help they could get.”

United’s meeting with Poya Asbaghi’s side will be their 12th outing since the beginning of last month. The visitors are fighting for survival at the opposite end of the table. But have won three and drawn two of their last six games.

Sheffield United's players get "energy" from the fans, supporters are told: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Revealing he watched Barnsley beat Bristol City on Tuesday night, 24 hours before United were held to a draw by Blackpool, Lester said: “I’m looking at where we can hurt them, to be honest, when I go to games.

“They’re doing better as a team and they are conceding less big chances since Poya has come in.”

“We’ve got to have one more big push (before the international break) and then regroup,” Lester added. “Nine games to go and six of those are at home so we want to make the most of that.”