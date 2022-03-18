After being held to a goalless draw by Blackpool earlier this week, United have prepared for tomorrow’s game against Barnsley only a point behind sixth-placed Queens Park Rangers with nine games of their regular season remaining.

With only six separating Huddersfield Town in third from Millwall, who are 10th, United manager Paul Heckingbottom explained why it is still impossible to predict how the rest of the campaign will unfold.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So many of us who are either in or around it, we’ve got to face each other yet,” said Heckingbottom, whose side face QPR twice next month. “Not just us, lots of others who are up there face people who are also in the mix.

“That’s why, personally, I think it’s going to go right down to the wire.”

Middlesbrough, who are seventh and behind Mark Warburton’s men on goal difference alone, are scheduled to face leaders Fulham, second-placed AFC Bournemouth and Huddersfield over the coming weeks. Nottingham Forest, in eighth, must also meet the division’s leading two sides as well as surprise package Luton Town. Huddersfield travel to Kenilworth Road following the international break, while assignments against Fulham and Bournenmouth still feature on United’s agenda.

“Every single week, this is going to change about,” Heckingbottom said. “One minute you’ll be there, the next you’ll be out of it. So focusing on the next game is going to be so important.”

Sheffield United were held to a draw at Blackpool in midweek: Andrew Yates / Sportimage