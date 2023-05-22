Sheffield United’s youngsters have been told manager Paul Heckingbottom will not shy away from selecting them in his Premier League starting eleven next season, providing they meet one important criteria.

With relatively little money being placed at his disposal to build a squad capable of establishing itself at the highest level, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff are expected to continue their policy of promoting from within after handing opportunities to a wealth of home grown talent last term.

Will Osula, Andre Brooks, Sai Sachdev, Jordan Amissah and Daniel Jebbison, now on duty with England at the FIFA under-20 World Cup, were among those to feature as United not only gained automatic promotion from the Championship but also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they were eventually beaten by Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. Iliman Ndiaye, who finished the campaign as United’s joint leading goalscorer, also progressed through Bramall Lane’s development programme before going on to become one of the sought-after up-and-coming players in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom said: “If anyone shows they are better than the person in front of them, then they’ll get a chance. That’s what you have to do, day in and day out, in games and training. If you do that, then you’re going to get a chance. Because that’s the way football works. That’s how all of the lads who are in there (the starting eleven) now came through and got to where they are.”

“We’re not in the habit of giving our favours,” he added. “That doesn’t serve anyone. But we do give chances.”

Having first joined United as their under-23’s lead coach, Heckingbottom has a proven track record of advancing the careers of those looking to build careers at senior level. However, despite his no-nonsense message, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief is aware that luck has a part to play too. Before the World Cup break, Sachdev appeared set for a prolonged run before an untimely injury thwarted his hopes of cementing himself as one of United’s ‘go to’ wing-backs.

Sheffield United youngster Sai Sachdev will be hoping for a Premier League chance: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“You never know when one (an opportunity) is going to present itself,” said Heckingbottom. “So be ready.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage