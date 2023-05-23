Sheffield United’s coaching staff want to avoid a repeat of the contractual uncertainty which threatened to cause a distraction towards the end of last season by ensuring negotiations with some of those whose deals are set to expire next summer begin later this year.

With 11 permanent squad members now in the final weeks of their present agreements, although some of those have already triggered extensions by making a predetermined number of appearances as the club gained promotion from the Championship, Bramall Lane’s administration department has been deluged with work since its Premier League status was guaranteed.

The Star understands the overwhelming majority of those who could be set to become free agents have now been informed whether their services will be required next term, with United’s retained and released list set to be published shortly.

But uncertainty surrounding the likes of Enda Stevens, John Fleck and captain Billy Sharp has masked another potentially serious issue which is looming on the horizon as 10 players prepare to enter the final 12 months of their existing agreements. Although the cases of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge have been discussed at length in the media, John Egan, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe are among those who could leave for nothing in 13 months time. Rhys Norrington-Davies, Adam Davies, Chris Basham and youngster Joe Starbuck find themselves in exactly the same position, with Heckingbottom understood to have stressed the need for United to regain control of the situation during talks with members of both Bramall Lane’s hierarchy and representatives of United World in Geneva recently.

Heckingbottom was prevented from holding talks with Stevens, Sharp, Fleck and others, including Oli McBurnie, Wes Foderingham and Oliver Norwood, as United closed in on their return to the top-flight because his employers had been placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League. Although discussions could have taken place, any decisions would have required the EFL’s approval whilst the ban was still in place. It was lifted when United renegotiated payments relating to a previous purchase with one club and met their obligations to another using monies generated by the team’s march into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Norwood and McBurnie are certain to remain at Heckingbottom’s disposal, with the latter pointedly speaking about his plans for next term during a civic reception called to mark United’s return to the top-flight. The same goes for Daniel Jebbison, who has travelled to the FIFA under-20 World Cup in Argentina with England. Wes Foderingham also seems destined to stay, after cementing his position as United’s first choice goalkeeper.

Sander Berge and John Egan are both out of contract at Sheffield United next summer: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

But after outlining the need for United to devise plans for medium to long term growth - and then assiduously adhere to them - Heckingbottom will be desperate to avoid a repeat of the situation he found himself in following the final match of the previous campaign. Uncertainty surrounding United’s future ownership, with Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi insisting he is pressing ahead with his attempt to seize control despite interest from a group of US based investors, means it is difficult for Heckingbottom to devise a concrete strategy. But the 45-year-old has warned that must not be used as an excuse for inaction, as he attempts to establish United at the highest level.

George Baldock is about to enter the final year of his contract with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage