1 . Michael Cooper - 6

After watching his opposite number Patterson called into action after about 50 seconds at the other end of Wembley, Cooper had a much more serene start to this game and 50 minutes had passed before he made his first save of the game - and even that was one that he would have gobbled up in his sleep as Rigg had a go but didn't catch it as well as he'd have liked. Had little chance of stopping Mayenda's equaliser as it arrowed into the roof of his net and then couldn't keep out Watson's winner as he found the bottom corner in stoppage time Photo: Andrew Yates