Sheffield United’s hopes of finally ending their Wembley curse and winning promotion via the play-offs were dashed in the cruellest of circumstances as Sunderland struck late to seal their place in next season’s Premier League. The Blades went ahead through Tyrese Campbell’s finish and had a second from Harrison Burrows ruled out by VAR.
They had further chances to extend their lead, most notably when sub Andre Brooks went clear but saw two efforts blocked, and that profligacy came back to haunt United as Eliezer Mayenda equalised and then sub Tommy Watson struck the winner with probably his final touch before a summer move to Brighton, to ensure that the Black Cats joined him in next season’s Premier League.
The Blades had been comfortable in the game for so long but they could not make the most of their big moments in the game and paid the price, sealing another miserable journey back from Wembley. Here’s how we rated United’s players...
1. Michael Cooper - 6
After watching his opposite number Patterson called into action after about 50 seconds at the other end of Wembley, Cooper had a much more serene start to this game and 50 minutes had passed before he made his first save of the game - and even that was one that he would have gobbled up in his sleep as Rigg had a go but didn't catch it as well as he'd have liked. Had little chance of stopping Mayenda's equaliser as it arrowed into the roof of his net and then couldn't keep out Watson's winner as he found the bottom corner in stoppage time
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Hamza Choudhury - 6.5
Signed as a midfielder but has since established himself as United's first-choice right back and showed exactly why early on here. Up against a tricky customer in Mundle, Choudhury barely gave the youngster a sniff as he old-manned him and led him exactly where he wanted him to go, before shepherding the ball out of harm's way.
| Ben Whitley/PA Wire
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic - 6
He and Robinson protected Cooper so well for the most part before Sunderland said 'yes' and found a moment for their equaliser, which reignited their fans and put the game back on a knife-edge when United knew it should have been put to bed earlier. Had lengthy treatment in the dying stages of normal time after a clash of heads with his teammate Cannon, and didn't make it back onto the pitch as Sunderland took advantage of their extra man and found a late moment through Watson
| Ben Whitley/PA Wire
4. Jack Robinson - 6
Both United's centre-halves barely put a foot wrong for most of the game but United were undone once by a quick Sunderland move that saw Mayenda sent clear down the left, and not many defenders in the Championship - if any - were going to stop him in that position before he powered into the roof of the net to drag his side level. Robinson had earlier shown great defensive instincts to get across and block Mayenda's effort as Sunderland looked to lay a glove on United after a slow start
| Ben Whitley/PA Wire
