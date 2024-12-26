Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Perspective important for Sheffield United after blow of first home defeat of season against fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley

For a man and manager as competitive as Chris Wilder there is no such thing as an acceptable Sheffield United defeat but sometimes it’s important to take a step back and look at the bigger picture. A first home defeat of the season this afternoon, to fellow promotion-chasers Burnley, was a blow, but now is not the time to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

The Blades remained top at full-time - with Leeds having the chance to overtake them tonight against Stoke City - and their points tally of 48 - or 50, including the two they were deducted in the summer - at the halfway stage shows how impressive a first half of the season it has been. There have been plenty of tight games go their way in recent times and the pendulum would inevitably swing the other way at some point, with Burnley capitalising on some slack defending to go 1-0 up before a deflected second sealed them a big three points.

“First defeat at home, 26th of December,” Wilder reminded afterwards. “I'm obviously disappointed about the game, it was always going to be a tight game and it turned out that way. They're going well, as we are. I didn't think there was anything in the game first half, they found their bit but I didn't think it'd be one team dominating.

“So congratulations to Burnley, there were a couple of bits for us. We didn't get the press right and they found an overload for the first goal but I thought we edged a tight game, first half. We talked about our reaction and for the first 10 minutes wer were on top before we concede against the run of play with a deflection.

“Nobody walks away from a Sheffield United persuasion and thinks that's been incredibly disappointing or Burnley were head and shoulders above us. We had a chance to go from 53 points from 23 games which is the fourth highest in the last 25 years. But we didn't take that opportunity and we have to take it on the chin. But it felt like one of those days.”

Especially late on when Harry Souttar, one of United’s leading lights this season, had to be helped from the field after suffering a serious-looking ankle injury. “Souttar didn't look great,” Wilder admitted. “Sometimes you have to accept it's not your day, congratulate your opponent and move on.”