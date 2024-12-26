Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United's new owners receive instant English football lesson v Burnley after striking right notes so far

If Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy didn't already know what they'd walked into in terms of English football culture, then they got a quick lesson before their first game in charge of Sheffield United had even kicked off. The American duo are the heads of the COH Sports group, the consortium which recently struck a deal with Prince Abdullah to buy the Blades, and were at Bramall Lane for Boxing Day's intriguing clash with fellow promotion chasers Burnley.

They were introduced to the crowd just ahead of kick-off and did a lap of the pitch to say hello to Unitedites, being serenaded in less hospitable fashion by the visiting Burnley fans in the lower tier of the Bramall Lane end. "Who the f****** hell are you?" they chanted in the direction of the duo who, in fairness, seemed to take it well enough.

They will have been far more concerned about the reception they received from Blades fans, which was positive after months of wrangling over their ownership of the club. The early signs are good, with a statement hinting at evolution rather than revolution and also crucially pledging to keep football affordable for Unitedites. But they will be judged on their actions, rather than just their words.

United’s new owners could make the future of manager Chris Wilder one of their top priorities after pledging to back backing his plans in the January transfer window, with the Americans impressed at how Wilder has turned around United’s fortunes since relegation last season. Chief executive Stephen Bettis is also seen as a key part of their set-up going forward.

“We want to take this chance to assure the supporters that we understand the huge responsibility that comes with owning Sheffield United,” the statement jointly signed by Rosen and Eltoukhy said.

“The club is rooted in the fabric of this great city and our fans are the beating heart who back the team, no matter what. Our fans will be at the heart of what COH stands for, and we are deeply committed to ensuring Sheffield United is accessible and affordable for our supporters.”