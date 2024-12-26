Sheffield United suffered a first home defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-0 by fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley at Bramall Lane this afternoon. It was also the first time goalkeeper Michael Cooper has conceded on home soil since arriving, with a goal in each half sealing victory for the visitors.
Josh Brownhill headed Burnley in front towards the end of the first half before Zian Flemming’s deflected effort flew past Cooper for 2-0, with United struggling to create too many clear-cut chances to test James Trafford in the away goal. Here’s how we rated United’s players on a Boxing Day to forget...
1. Michael Cooper 5
Finally beaten at Bramall Lane and he may look back and feel he could have done a bit better, too, after getting a hand to Brownhill's downward header but palming it into the side of the net rather than wide. Absolutely zero he could have done about the second, though, as Flemming's volley deflected off Peck and sailed into Cooper's top corner. The clean sheet run is over but there's plenty of football left to play. Made a good stop late on to deny Foster after the Burnley sub looked odds-on to make it 3-0 Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Alfie Gilchrist 4
Stuck in no man's land for the opener as Burnley broke quickly and Humphreys had the freedom of Bramall Lane to pick his cross which Brownhill met at the back stick. Booked in the second half for bringing down Hannibal and Burnley ended up scoring from the resulting free-kick, via Flemming at the second time of asking. Replaced by Ahmedhodzic
| Sportimage
3. Harry Souttar 5
A couple of vital touches within moments of each other helped protect Cooper as Burnley got a foothold in the game. Had United's first effort on target when he nodded towards goal in the second half but Trafford gathered comfortably and was booked just before the hour mark for bringing down Flemming, much to the home fans' disgust. That limited him hugely as Burnley began to dominate, with the big man noticeably reining himself in in one tackle with Hannibal to avoid another yellow and a two-match ban. Was helped off the field at the end to compound United's frustration with yet another big injury concern Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Jack Robinson 5
Kept his place in defence despite Ahmedhodzic returning from the ankle injury that had kept him out in recent weeks, but it was a frustrating afternoon for all involved - with Robinson particularly vociferous in his protestations to ref Langford after a couple of baffling decisions
Photo: Andrew Yates
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.