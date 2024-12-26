3 . Harry Souttar 5

A couple of vital touches within moments of each other helped protect Cooper as Burnley got a foothold in the game. Had United's first effort on target when he nodded towards goal in the second half but Trafford gathered comfortably and was booked just before the hour mark for bringing down Flemming, much to the home fans' disgust. That limited him hugely as Burnley began to dominate, with the big man noticeably reining himself in in one tackle with Hannibal to avoid another yellow and a two-match ban. Was helped off the field at the end to compound United's frustration with yet another big injury concern Photo: Simon Bellis