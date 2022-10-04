Another injury concern for Sheffield United as ever-present star limps off against QPR

George Baldock, who has started every league game for the Blades so far this term, made way early in the second half after failing to shake off an injury he picked up late in the first.

After receiving treatment, Baldock initially continued and finished the first half. But just moments into the second he went down for further treatment and made way, with Reda Khadra coming on to replace him.

The news will be a concern for Blades fans, especially considering the remarkable number of injuries their side has had to contend with so far this season. If Baldock is out for any length of time, that blow may be softened somewhat by the return of Jayden Bogle, who started tonight against QPR after seven months out injured – but with a dearth of options on the left side of defence, Bogle had been filling in there previously.

Reda Khadra of Sheffield United replaces George Baldock: Andrew Yates / Sportimage