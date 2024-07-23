Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are looking to complete a loan deal with a Premier League club

Sheffield United have reportedly submitted a loan proposal to upcoming Chelsea star Alfie Gilchrist as they seek to strengthen their defensive options following the departure of Jayden Bogle over the weekend.

Bogle joined Championship rivals Leeds United for a fee believed to be in the region of £5m as the Blades opted to cash in on the right-back who was in the final year of his contract, rather than run the risk of him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blades are one of two Championship clubs who have submitted an offer to Gilchrist, with Preston North End also in the race. Leeds are also interested in Gilchrist with the player among their list of targets, according to previous reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post. It is unclear if the Elland Road club’s move for Bogle has ended their interest in the youngster, who can play at centre-back and and at right-back as Daniel Farke’s side still need a replacement for departing captain Liam Cooper.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Alfie Gilchrist has received two loan proposals from Preston and Sheffield United. He’s leaving Chelsea on loan, not travelling to US pre season tour as he will decide fav [sic] destination in the next days.”

Gilchrist, who will turn 21 in November, was predominantly used at right-back at Stamford Bridge by Mauricio Pochettino last campaign as he got his first taste of senior action. He came through the academy at the Blues and made his Premier League debut in a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in December. He went on to make 11 league appearances, starting twice, while he was named on the bench on a number of occasions.

He made 17 appearances in all competitions, starting three times in the FA Cup as Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the tournament. The Blades have signed Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum on free transfers to bolster their full-back options. However with Bogle, George Baldock, Max Lowe, John Egan and Chris Basham all moving on, manager Chris Wilder needs more depth across the defence.

Gilchrist’s ability to play in two defensive positions makes him a suitable target, and with Chelsea ready to send him on loan the Blades will hope they can see off competition from their Championship rivals to complete a deal.

Speaking about Bogle’s departure, Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield over the weekend: “That was a disappointing one to lose but we move on. He ran his contract down, so this is the difficult part of it, positions that clubs get put into.

“Absolutely, 100 per cent in an ideal world we don’t want players to run their contracts down, but I can’t put a gun to his head and put a pen in his hand to sign a contract for Sheffield United. He made it clear this week to me that he saw his future elsewhere, he saw his future at Leeds United. The best thing when players do that is try to get the best price possible. Hopefully Sheffield United fans don’t see him in a poor light because he's done well for us and he's somebody we enjoyed working with.