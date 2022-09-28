Brewster enters this weekend’s game against Birmingham City in a rich vein of form, having pounced twice for England under-21’s during the international break.

However, the centre-forward, who cost £23.5m when he left Liverpool two years ago, is still waiting to find the back of the net in Championship competition since recovering from hamstring surgery earlier this year.

Likening Brewster’s situation to the one Oli McBurnie found himself in following a series of illnesses and injuries, before hitting the target four times in his last five outings, United’s manager Stuart McCall said: “Rhian just needs a run of games. I sat here about a month ago and mentioned the same thing about Oli. Just look at him now.

“I knew a bit about Rhian’s background before coming in here. But it’s not until you start working with people, it’s not until you begin seeing them on a daily basis, that you get a proper idea about what they’re really like.”

“Rhian worlds hard and he wants to be the very best he can be,” McCall continued. “He doesn’t float about the place, being a fancy dan footballer. I really like that about him. He can play. We know that.

“And his attitude is spot on.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall (right): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

McCall, the former Scotland, Rangers, Everton and United midfielder, admitted Brewster was “unfortunate” to be sidelined midway through last term after claiming three goals in seven outings before finally succumbing to a complaint which had troubled him for several weeks.

Despite impressing during United’s preparations for the present campaign, which has seen them establish a three point lead over second-placed Norwich City, Brewster has started only three of their opening 10 league outings this season.

Rhian Brewster applauds the Sheffield United fans following the win at Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Speaking after the victory at Preston, Heckingbottom acknowledged that McBurnie would require treatment for a “slight niggle” before being considered for the upcoming clash with the visitors from St Andrews.

“As a coach, you can only ask for dedication and hard work,” McCall said. “Rhian is showing all of that and he’s got huge ability too. He’s playing his part in the team when he comes on and he’s getting on with things, which is exactly what you want to see. He’s got a big role to play here and he will have a big role to play over the course of the year.”

