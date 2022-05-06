Billy Sharp is having sugar injections to try and cure a muscle problem: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Fifth in the Championship table with only one game remaining, United know that beating Marco Silva’s side will guarantee them a top six finish and shot at Premier League football.

Sheffield United hope Billy Sharp will be fit if they reach the play-offs: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom said: “Billy had some sugar injections so we’ll see how he reacts to those. It’s better than doing nothing and having him just sitting around waiting for the start of next season.”

Asked to explain the thinking behind the procedure, Heckingbottom told The Star: “The idea is that, if you inject sugar into the area, because it’s a foreign body then your system reacts to it. It almost rushes blood and what have you towards it.

“The area where the jabs go in, it will really swell up like a balloon. But because of all of that, the theory is that it might also accelerate the healing process.”