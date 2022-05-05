Speaking ahead of the match, which United must win in order to guarantee themselves a place in the Championship play-offs, Heckingbottom confirmed the defender will be remaining at Bramall Lane next term after making a predetermined number of appearances this season.

Although Heckingbottom insisted his focus is on preparing for the meeting with Marco Silva’s side, who are already assured of the title, the 44-year-old confirmed talks with those members of United’s squad whose deals expire this summer have also been taking place behind the scenes.

Jack Robinson is staying at Bramall Lane next season: David Klein / Sportimage

Revealing he told chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa during a routine meeting last week that recruitment and finance issues needs to be addressed as quickly as possible - United’s hierarchy were still waiting to provide coaching staff with their budget projections before news of a proposed takeover broke last month - Heckingbottom said: “Progress has been made. We have seen some players. Some players will be renewing because they’ve hit a mark, so we know they are going to be here.

“Robbo has hit his mark to be here next season, but there’s more than that. There needs to be more going forward. Because otherwise, in 12 months, there are going to be big holes. I’ve told Yusuf.

“Those sort of decisions, they are important. I was encouraged by the response.”

The final day scenario

Paul Heckingbottom wants clarity ahead of Sheffield United's test against Fulham: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Fifth in the table, United will enter their assignment of the regular fixture programme two points ahead of seventh-placed Middlesbrough and three ahead of Millwall in eighth. Robinson, aged 28, is expected to start against the visitors from west London. His fellow defender Chris Basham and midfielder Ben Osborn are also among those who could soon become free agents.

Like his predecessor Chris Wilder and Slavisa Jokanovic, Heckingbottom has also been petitioning for United to improve conditions at the training complex since being appointed in November.

“With regards to that, we know what it’s going to cost and we know what we want done. All of that is sorted. It just needs signing off now.”