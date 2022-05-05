Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Fifth in the table ahead of their final match of the regular season, against Fulham at Bramall Lane, United know a repeat of December’s win over Marco Silva’s side will definitely see them qualify for the Championship play-offs.

Heckingbottom, who inherited a squad languishing 16th when he was appointed six months ago, is convinced United have what it takes to secure promotion after being relegated last term.

But speaking as they begin finalising their preparations for Saturday’s contest, he told The Star: “Both boxes, that where it counts. Everything in between is just propaganda. It’s fluff.

“People who defend for their lives at one end of the pitch and are lethal at the other; that’s what gets you victories in football. That’s what gets you success.”

Two points above Middlesbrough in seventh and three in front of eight placed Millwall, on paper United face the toughest assignment of the four teams still vying for a top six finish. Ranked sixth and beaten 7-0 by Silva’s men on Monday, Luton Town face Reading while Middlesbrough and Millwall meet Preston North End and AFC Bournemouth respectively. Like Fulham, who assured themselves of the title when they thrashed their rivals from Bedfordshire, Bournemouth are also guaranteed of PL status following their victory against Nottingham Forest 48 hours ago.

“When we control the game, as we often have done, we need to be utterly ruthless,” Heckingbottom added.