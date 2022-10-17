Victory on the road saw Paul Warne’s Rams moved to within a point of sixth-placed Barnsley in the early League One table, with Osula’s second coming in a remarkable three-minute period which saw Stanley miss two penalties before conceding at the other end.

Osula joined the Rams in the summer, after United boss Paul Heckingbottom insisted he and teenage strike partner Daniel Jebbison have “game-changing abilities”, but has had to bide his time for a first start in Derby colours.

And when it came at the weekend, he took full advantage – with boss Warne describing one of his two goals as amongst the favourite of his career.

"I am very happy," Osula said. “To get three points, and two goals on top of that, is brilliant. It is a great feeling for me. When I found out I was starting, I knew I needed to go out and prove myself.

"It was an opportunity for me and I knew the importance of taking it. I couldn’t wait to get out there and hopefully I can show more of what I can do in the future. I just need to keep my head down and stay focused. I’m hungry for more.

Will Osula is a prolific goalscorer at League One level for Sheffield United and netted twice on his full debut for Derby at the weekend

"It amazing to have the fans singing a song for me. I want to thank them for that and for getting behind us all. It feels good and for me I feel like I am part of it with them."

Osula, a Denmark U19 international and prolific goalscorer for United at youth level, described his first professional strike as “an amazing feeling”.

"As soon as I got the ball, I knew what to do. I was able to take a step to my left foot and then hit the ball towards goal,” he added.

“It was an amazing feeling.