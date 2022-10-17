The striker, who became United's record signing when he arrived from Liverpool, is an England U21 regular and recently scored a brace for Lee Carsley's side against Italy, wearing the captain's armband after coming off the bench against Germany at Bramall Lane last month.

Brewster was born in Chadwell Heath, east London, but his mother Hulya Hassan is of Turkish Cypriot descent - meaning Brewster would be eligible to represent Turkey at international level.

And the prospect of an official approach may move a step closer after Stefan Kuntz, the head coach of Turkey, travelled to Bramall Lane to watch United's clash with Blackpool.

Brewster started off the bench, coming on in the second half and seeing a late penalty rebound off the post to safety. But Kuntz's decision to take in the game, along with Hull City's home defeat to Birmingham the following day during what he described as a "UK weekend" with his assistant Jan-Moritz Lichte, suggests that a bid to persuade Brewster to switch international allegiances to Turkey may be in the offing.

A World Cup winner with England's U17 side, Brewster understandably has strong ties to his country of birth but also has proud links to his mother's heritage. After his parents separated when he was a youngster, he lived with his mum; a hairdresser by trade, Hulya sold part of her business to move with her son when he was transferred to Liverpool from Chelsea.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United and England U21s celebrates with teammates Ryan Sessegnon and Conor Gallagher after scoring his second goal against Italy in Pescara: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

Back in 2019 he accepted two awards from the CTCA, the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations in Britain, after being named their sportsperson of the year and also honoured with their Turkish Cypriot rising star award for his stand against racism.