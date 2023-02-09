If Oli McBurnie was in any doubt about just how influential a figure he has become at Bramall Lane this season, the confirmation came when Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom unveiled his selections for the club’s last competitive outing.

After warning that Wrexham would pose a stern test of United’s credentials ahead of Tuesday’s night’s FA Cup replay between the two sides, Heckingbottom duly omitted McBurnie from the squad which beat the visitors from north Wales in order to ensure he is properly rested ahead of Saturday’s game against Swansea City.

With McBurnie scoring 10 goals since August, Heckingbottom told The Star: “Oli, I just wasn’t going to take any risks with him. It’s as simple as that.”

The meeting with Russell Martin’s side promises to be an emotionally as well as physically demanding occasion for McBurnie, who forged a strong connection with City’s supporters before leaving the Swansea.com Stadium four years ago. Signed by United for around £20m, the Scotland international is now feted by followers of Heckingbottom’s squad too after proving his commitment by battling through the pain barrier for much of this season.

Despite undergoing hernia surgery in November and requiring treatment for a troublesome ankle complaint, McBurnie has been able to maintain exceptionally high standards so far this season. His partnership with Iliman Ndiaye, who did feature during what proved an ill-tempered meeting with Wrexham, has been a driving force behind United’s climb to second in the table. They are 10 points clear of third placed Middlesbrough, with a match in hand and superior goal difference.

“Oli, you know what he’s like, he would have played,” Heckingbottom said, explaining McBurnie’s absence against Phil Parkinson’s men. “But I didn’t want to put him out there and then maybe have to do without him. Oli always puts himself forward. But we took the decision we felt was right.”

Having started last weekend’s draw with Rotherham, McBurnie appears almost certain to start the clash with City who finished the latest round of fixtures in 13th position. United beat Martin’s team earlier this season, with the now departed Reda Khadra scoring a late winner after combining with Rhian Brewster. The former Liverpool marksman is currently unavailable for selection.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom during the FA Cup tie against Wrexham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

