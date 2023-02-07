Oli McBurnie says Sheffield United feels like home, as he approaches the end of his contract with the Championship club.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s FA Cup tie against Wrexham, with the winners set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, the centre-forward told The Star he “loves” representing United after joining them from Swansea City four years ago.

McBurnie is among 11 members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad whose deals are set to expire at the end of the season, although some of those agreements are understood to contain extension clauses.

Oli McBurnie says Sheffield United feels like home now: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

After being placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League, having failed to keep up with their repayments on previous deals, United are not in a position to begin renegotiating with any of those players set to become free agents.

But McBurnie said: “I’m really settled here, I’m really happy and that’s when I’m at my best. As well as me being happy, everyone around me and all of my family, they’re really happy too. I’m back in Yorkshire. I feel like I’m at home. I love being here.”

McBurnie scored his 10th goal of the campaign during United’s visit to the Racecourse Ground last month; a match which saw Heckingbottom’s men draw 3-3 thanks to John Egan’s added time equaliser despite being reduced to 10 men midway through the second period.

Oli McBurnie is loving life at Bramall Lane: George Wood/Getty Images

Despite still not being fully recovered from the ankle injury which has troubled him since before the World Cup break, McBurnie also started United’s stalemate with Rotherham over the weekend.

“One hundred percent, when I feel like I do here, that’s when my best football comes out,” he continued. “That’s when I’m mentally good. That’s when I’m playing my best stuff. I was like that at Swansea and I’m like it here - definitely. That’s when I really feel as if I can have an impact.”

United are second in the Championship table, 10 points clear of third, after stretching their unbeaten run to 11 following their draw at New York Stadium. Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are second in the National League and last tasted defeat at the beginning of October.

Oli McBurnie has scored 10 goals for Sheffield United this season: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

