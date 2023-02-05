Football loves a knee jerk reaction. “Bad day at the office,” just doesn’t cut it any more. But “Full blown crisis” does.

Sheffield United’s performance during yesterday’s goalless draw with Rotherham wasn’t up there with their very best. They laboured going forward and, although the opposition defended valiantly, appeared mentally fatigued; manager Paul Heckingbottom acknowledging afterwards that some of their decision-making in the final third left a lot to be desired. Still, being second in the table and unbeaten in 11 outings meant his team was spared some of the hyperbolic nonsense which plagues the modern game.

Still, events at New York Stadium did appear to support one of its more reasonable theories. Having made seven new signings during last month’s transfer window, Matt Taylor’s side looked physically and, perhaps even more importantly, psychologically refreshed. Having been placed under a transfer embargo and clearly facing financial problems behind the scenes, United were somehow able to keep a hold of their best players. But, prohibited from bolstering the options at his disposal, Heckingbottom’s men did not benefit from the rejuvenating effect at least one fresh face can bring.

“The only place it went wrong for us was in the final third, not getting a shot off or taking the wrong decision,” the 45-year-old said. “The only thing missing was the goal. When we did get through, three versus three or two versus two, which we did on quite a few occasions, we didn’t take advantage.”

Making assessments based on just one fixture is always a dangerous thing to do. Particularly in a division as unpredictable as the Championship. On course to win promotion - something Taylor is backing them to achieve - United are capable of blowing Swansea City away at Bramall Lane this weekend and doing the same to Wrexham in the FA Cup before that. Nevertheless, it was easy to see during their meeting with Rotherham why Heckingbottom, who has performed wonders insulating his squad from the off-the-pitch dramas being played out at Bramall Lane, wanted to draft-in a replacement for Reda Khadra before Tuesday’s deadline. With striker Daniel Jebbison serving a suspension, he currently has only three experienced and recognised centre-forwards at his disposal. One of those turns 37 this month and another, Oli McBurnie, is being nursed back to peak fitness following an ankle injury. On top of all of that, the arrival of a different voice always acts as a pick-me-up for players in what is an emotionally gruelling competition.

Context, though, is important. The meeting with United was Rotherham’s biggest match of the season. Despite battling against relegation, the hosts were always going to perform above themselves. And, in their case, the rankings definitely do lie. After snatching all three points during November’s meeting between the two clubs, Taylor’s men have more than enough to stay up. They should take it as a compliment that United and their fans will be glad to see the back of them.

Jayden Bogle displays his frustration during Sheffield United's stalemate with Rotherham United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Ten points clear of third place, it would take a brave punter to bet against Heckingbottom’s charges going up. But with most of those directly below them strengthening after Christmas, United’s enforced lack of activity in the market last month might have made their route towards the Premier League more difficult than it might have been.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield gives his verdict on the match at New York Stadium