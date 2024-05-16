Sheffield United make decision on forward's Blades future as French side prepare summer transfer offer
Ligue 1 side Nantes are expected to make an approach to keep Benie Traore at Stade de la Beaujoire in the summer after the decision was taken that the Ivorian striker will not form a part of Sheffield United’s future. Traore, a summer signing from Hacken, joined Nantes soon after Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane in December.
The 21-year-old was something of a development signing given United’s limited summer budget and his good record for Hacken but the gamble did not pay off, with Traore looking some way off the pace and physicality of the Premier League when he did have opportunities. He is yet to score for Nantes and has one assist in 13 appearances which have contained only three starts, after being sent off on his debut against Clermont for a rash tackle.
But Traore is understood to have impressed officials at Nantes, who could elect to take up the option in Traore’s loan arrangement to make it a permanent one this summer for a pre-agreed price. Nantes’ financial position could be eased by the departures of forwards Moses Simon and Mostafa Mohammed while any money United recoup from the sale of Traore, who is under contract until 2027, will help to reshape the Blades squad following relegation.
As well as Traore, United will also invite offers for midfielder Anis Slimane - another player brought in by Wilder’s predecessor Paul Heckingbottom after promotion to the Premier League - while Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic are expected to be in demand. The Blades won’t stand in either player’s way if a suitable offer is received, with the club wary of managing the financial disparity between playing in the Premier League and life in the Championship.
