Oli McBurnie has been identified as one of the leaders within Sheffield United’s squad, after Paul Heckingbottom revealed the centre-forward sometimes doesn’t understand how respected he is by his peers.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against McBurnie’s former club Swansea City, Heckingbottom also outlined plans to help the Scotland international develop his talent in this sphere after it emerged Jack Lester, Bramall Lane’s head of player development, is encouraging him to complete his coaching badges.

“Joking aside, Oli is more of a leader than he realises he is,” the United manager told The Star. “I’d love to help him develop these skills. He likes a challenge and I think he’s the type of person who almost needs a challenge. Genuinely, he’s very good with that kind of stuff. Better than he appreciates himself at times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McBurnie joined United from City, who arrive at Bramall Lane ranked 13th in the table, in a £20m move three seasons ago. He enters the meeting with Russell Martin’s side searching for his 11th goal of the campaign and edging his way back to peak fitness following an ankle injury. Together with Iliman Ndiaye, McBurnie has been responsible for claiming nearly 40 percent of United’s strikes in the competition so far this term.

Previously in charge of Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian, Heckingbottom worked with McBurnie during the latter’s spell on loan at Oakwell. His presence has helped bring the best out of a player who netted 24 times during his final 47 appearances for City. Earlier this week, McBurnie detailed how he has been helping James McAtee, on loan from Manchester City, acclimatise to life in South Yorkshire after initially struggling to adjust to life outside of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s really good and his personality is suited to helping others.” Heckingbottom said. “He leads by example when he crosses that white line, because you always know Oli is going to give everything.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with centre-forward and former Swansea City man Oli McBurnie: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Even when he’s nowhere near fit, he always puts himself forward to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you are someone who leads by example, who is seen to do that,” Heckingbottom added, “Then everything you do has to be positive. Absolutely everything.”