While Everton await the verdict of their appeal against a 10-point penalty for allegedly breaking P&S rules, and the potential of further punishment down the line, their players appear to be feeling the pressure.

Sean Dyche's side are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference from Luton Town and are currently seven points ahead of bottom-placed Sheffield United.

The Toffees drew with fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Monday night and face a daunting trip to take on Brighton on Saturday, the Seagulls fresh from putting five without reply past 10-man United on Sunday.

The outcome of the appeal has been due for around three weeks now and again had been expected to be revealed this week and while that uncertainty drags on James Garner has admitted that although Dyche wants his players to focus on their performances on the pitch, the Everton midfielder is struggling to shake off the concerns.

“Me personally, it plays on my mind,” he said. “Without the 10-point deduction, we would be much higher in the league table, so whenever that (appeal) comes in, I will be waiting.

“We just need to keep ourselves above that dotted line, and hopefully when the results of the appeal come back, we are much higher up the table.”

On the pitch, Everton appear to be burdened by what's going on in the offices of solicitors, with supporters showing their discontent at the display following that draw at Selhurst Park this week.